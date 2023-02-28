Unihertz has released several BlackBerry-inspired smartphones over the past few years. Now the company is drawing inspiration from something a bit more modern.

The Unihertz Luna is an Android phone with a 6.81 inch display, a 108P camera, and a set of LED lights that illuminate the back of the phone with RGB lighting effects to display notifications or just pretty colors. In other words, it looks like a Nothing Phone (1) clone — a fact that hasn’t escape the notice of Nothing founder Carl Pei, who spotted the Unihertz Luna on the show floor at Mobile World Congress this week.

To be fair, the Unihertz Luna’s lights are arranged in a slightly different pattern. And aside from those lights, the phones are pretty different.

The Luna has the specs of an mid-range phone including a MediaTek Helio G99 processor (with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 cores, and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a camera system that includes:

108MP primary camera

20MP “night-vision” camera

2MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery, 18W charging, a fingerprint sensor and face unlock support, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC support and support for up to two nano SIM cards. It ships with Android 12 and has a “programmable key” that can most likely be used as a shortcut for launching an app or function.

The Unihertz Luna is expected to launch in March, 2023 for around $300 or less.

via Android Authority, @HadleeSimons, and ITHome