While most smartphone makers have largely been focused on bigger screens, faster processors, and better cameras in recent years, Unihertz has been swimming against the tide with a series of niche devices like the Titan line of phones-with-keyboards and the Jelly and Atom lines of small-screen smartphones.

The company’s next entry is the Unihertz Jelly 2E, a smartphone with a 3 inch display and $170 price tag… although folks who sign up for a discount code by November 7, 2022 will be able to snag one for as little as $140 when it goes on sale.

In case the name wasn’t a giveaway, the Jelly 2E is basically a new version of an older phone – the Unihertz Jelly 2, which launched in 2020. If you were hoping for a major upgrade though, this phone isn’t really it.

The biggest improvement is that the Jelly 2E ships with Android 12, while the older model currently comes with Android 11. But in a lot of ways the older model is still the better buy: it has a faster processor, more memory, and more storage. The old model also supports NFC, while the newer version does not.

What the Jelly 2E does have going for it is a lower price tag. The original Jelly has a list price of $200 (although it’s currently on sale for $180).

The Unihertz Jelly 2E features a 3 inch, 854 x 480 pixel display, a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 2,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and global 4G LTE support with dual SIM card slots.

While the phone is clearly a budget device, it does have a few features that are increasingly uncommon on higher-priced phones, including a microSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also an IR port that lets you use the phone as a remote control, and a user-programmable button that can be used to open your favorite apps.

