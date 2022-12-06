Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go is a low-cost Windows on ARM laptop that sold for $349 and up when it launched last year, but which is often on sale for far less now.

It looks like a new Galaxy Book Go 2 is on the way. Two models recently showed up at the FCC website.

The first is a WiFi-only version with the model number NP340XNA, while the second is an NP345XNA model with support for WiFi and 5G cellular connectivity.

According to the FCC documents, both have 14 inch displays and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. Both support 45W fast charging, and the laptops measure 324 x 224 x 15mm (12.8″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″).

I can’t find any details about processor, pricing, or other specs. But last year’s model shipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor at launch, and is now also available with a more powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip (for a much higher price). So I wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung offers models with a choice of the latest Snapdragon 7 and Snapdragon 8 series processors.

We’ll probably find out more next month – Samsung is holding a press event at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 4th.

