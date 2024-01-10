Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

UGREEN is a company that’s best known for making USB chargers, hubs, docks, and power banks. But now UGREEN is branching out into network attached storage (NAS) hardware.

The company is showing off the first models in the UGREEN NASync lineup at CES 2024, and plans to launch them soon with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.

UGREEN hasn’t announced pricing or availability information yet, but the company is letting customers “secure the best price available” during the Kickstarter campaign by paying a $5 deposit for the model of their choice.

And there are a bunch of models to choose from, with six different modes expected at launch.

The entry-eve NASync DXP2800 has an Intel N100 Alder Lake-N processor, 32GB of eMMC onboard storage, two SATA drive bays for 3.5 inch hard drives or SSDs, two M.2 slots for PCIe NVMe SSDs (for cache or storage), and 8GB of DDR5 memory (which can be upgraded to 16GB).

It has a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports plus an HDMI port with support for 4K displays.

The NASync DXP4800 is nearly identical, except that it has four SATA drive bays, two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and a SD card reader.

UGREEN’s NASync DXP4800 Pro is an upgraded 4-bay NAS that features an Intel Pentium Gold 8505 processor, a 128GB SSD (instead of 32GB eMMC storage), support for up to 32GB of RAM, and instead of two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, it has one 10 GbE connector and one 2.5 GbE.

The NASync DXP6800 and DXP880 Plus supports 6 and 8 hard drives respectively. Both models are powered by Intel Core i5-1235U processors, feature 128GB SSDs and support for up to 32GB of RAM, and have dual 10 GbE network ports.

These models have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and HDMI ports capable of driving displays with resolutions up to 8K. There are also PCIe x4 expansions slots in both of these models.

The final model is the UGREEN NASync DXP480T Plus, which is compact all-flash storage system with four M.2 slots for solid state storage and no hard drive bays at all. Going SSD-only allowed UGREEN to keep this model small, at just 7″ x 5.6″ x 2″.

Despite its compact size, this model is one of the more powerful members of the NAsync family, with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, a 128GB SSD, support for up to 32GB of RAM, a 10 GbE network port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an 8K-ready HDMI connector, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.

The DXP480T Plus is also the only model in the lineup with integrated WiFi. It doesn’t have an SD card reader though.

While the hardware seems promising, I’d probably wait for some real-world reviews before pulling the trigger on a first-gen NAS from a company that’s new to this space. It takes more than good hardware to make a good NAS. Software is also key, and these devices all ship with Ugreen OS Pro, which the company describes as a “homemade” operating system.

There’s very little information about that OS at the moment, so it’s unclear how it will stack up against the latest software from industry leaders like Synology, QNAP, and Asustor in terms of ease-of-use, reliability, security, and regular updates.

But if the prices are competitive for these systems, I’m sure some tech-savvy users might be interested in picking them up and replacing the default software with something like TrueNAS, OpenMediaVault or Unraid.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.