Earlier this month PC and mobile accessory maker UGREEN announced plans to enter the network-attached storage (NAS) space with an impressive looking line of products that look pretty competitive when it comes to processing power and storage capabilities.

Now the company has revealed that a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the UGREEN NASync line of devices will begin March 12, with deep discounts off the suggested retail prices. There will be six different members of the NASync family at launch, and prices will start as low as $240 during crowdfunding.

All models ship with 8GB of DDR5 memory, processors based on Intel’s 12th-gen architecture, and 2.5 GbE or faster wired networking capabilities. They all feature metal bodies and ship with UGREEN’s UGOS Pro software and support storage configurations including JBOD, Basic, and RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10.

The $240 starting price is for a UGREEN NASync DXP2800 with an Intel N100 processor, 8GB of DDR5 memory, two bays for 3.5 inch or 2.5 inch hard drives or SSDs, and two M.2 slots for SSDs. The same model is expected to sell for $400 once crowdfunding ends.

Want more storage? UGREEN will offer models with up to 8 HDD bays and 2 M.2 slots, allowing you to cram as much as 184TB of storage into a single device.

Need a faster system? Some models have Intel Pentium Gold 8505 or Core i5-1235U chips, which should be significantly speedier than the N100 processor. All models with Intel Core i5 chips also feature Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Want a small, silent system? The UGREEN DX480T Plus is one of the most interesting options, with a Core i5-1235U chip and four M.2 slots for solid state drives, but no hard drive bays.

Here’s an overview of the NASync family:

DXP480T Plus DXP2800 DXP4800 DXP4800 Plus DXP6800 Pro DXP8800 Plus Kickstarter price $480 $240 $360 $420 $600 $900 Retail price $780 $400 $560 $700 $1000 $1500 SATA Drive Bays N/A 2 4 6 8 M.2 SSD slots 4 2 Max storage (4 x 4TB M.2 SSD) 2 x 22TB HDD

2 x 4TB M.2 SSD 4 x 22TB HDD

2 x 4TB M.2 SSD 6 x 22TB HDD

2 x 4TB M.2 SSD 8 x 22TB HDD

2 x 4TB M.2 SSD Processor Intel Core i5-1235U Intel N100 Intel Pentium Gold 8505 Intel Core i5-1235U RAM 8GB DDR5-4800 (included)

64GB (max) 8GB DDR5-4800 (included)

16GB (max) 8GB DDR5-4800 (included)

64GB (max) System disk 128GB SSD 32GB eMMC 128GB SSD PCIe Expansion N/A 1 x PCIe 4.0 x4 slot LAN 1 x 10 GbE 1 x 2.5 GbE 2 x 2.5 GbE 1 x 10 GbE

1 x 2.5 GbE 2 x 10 GbE Other ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI (4K) 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI (8K) SD Card Reader N/A SD 3.0 SD 4.0 WiFi Yes N/A OS UGOS Pro

One thing to keep in mind is that those prices don’t include storage: you’ll need to supply your own. Another is that UGREEN is a new player in the network-attached storage space, so it’s unclear how the company’s UGOS Pro software will stack up against commercial solutions like Synology’s DiskStation Manager, QNAP’s QTS, or Asustor’s ADM.

You can find more details at the UGREEN website.

