Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets. And this week a new version is starting to roll out for more than two dozen supported devices.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and includes the latest Ubuntu security updates, as well as a number of mobile-specific updates and bug fixes. It’s also the first release based on Ubuntu 20.04 that’s available for Pine64 devices including the PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, PineTab, and PineTab 2.

The operating system was originally developed by Canonical, the company that makes Ubuntu for PCs, servers, and other devices. But after Canonical abandoned Ubuntu Touch in 2017, an independent group of developers formed UBPorts and continued to work on the operating system.

Users can install the operating system on a number of officially supported devices including many that originally shipped with Android (including models form Google, OnePlus, Sony, and Xiaomi), and some that are designed to support installation of custom ROMS or Linux distros (including models from Fairphone, F(x)tec, Pine64, and Volla).

Up until recently PinePhone and PineTab branches of Ubuntu Touch had been separate from the OTA releases that UBPorts issued for other devices. But the team is bringing Pine64 devices into the fold with this release… sort of.

UBPorts says the OTA-3 update for Pine64 devices is still considered beta, so don’t be surprised if the software is a bit buggy on those devices.

Other changes in OTA-3 include support for disabling vibrations from notifications and other apps, additional keyboard layouts, updates to the system settings user interface and menu structure, preliminary support for Snap packages, and improvements for running Android apps on Ubuntu Touch using Waydroid.

You can find more details in the release announcement.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.