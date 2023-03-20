A new build of Ubuntu Touch is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023. It will bring a number of bug fixes and usability improvements. Ubuntu Touch OTA-25 will also be the final version of the operating system that’s based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS “Xenial Xerus”.

Future builds are expected to be based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa”. Release candidates of the newer version have been available for a few months.

Ubuntu Touch is a Linux-based operating system designed to run on smartphones. It was originally developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu for laptop, desktop, and servers. But Canonical gave up on the project in 2017 and it was taken over by the independent group of developers at UBPorts.

The UBPorts team updated the operating system from Ubuntu 15.04 to Ubuntu 16.04 in 2018. But all stable releases since then have been based on Ubuntu 16.04, which has already reached end of mainstream support.

Moving to Focal Foss should bring a number of under-the-hood changes as well as support through at least 2027. You can see the roadmap and progress updates on the move from Xenial to Fossa at GitLab.

For now, the UBPorts team is asking folks interested in helping test the Xenial-based OTA-25 to install the latest release candidate and provide feedback. You can find more details at the UBPorts blog and forum.