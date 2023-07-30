The latest version of Ubuntu Touch is out and, among other things, it brings official support for three more devices: the Fairphone 3, Volla Phone X23, and F(x)tec Pro1 X.

Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-2 can also be installed on a number of other phones from Fairphone, OnePlus, Volla, Google, and Xiaomi.

Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution that was originally developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu for desktop PCs and servers. But after Canonical scrapped plans to bring its operating system to mobile devices, the independent team of developers at UBPorts picked up the project and continued development.

The OTA-2 release is the second stable build that’s based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. And in addition to adding support for a few more devices, it includes:

Option to adjust sensitivity of edge gestures

Support for using physical camera buttons to take pictures

Ability to delete custom background images

There are also a number of bug fixes and other small updates, including improvements to the Settings menus.

Users who are already running Ubuntu Touch 20.04 will be able to update to OTA-2 from the System Settings -> Updates screen, while folks looking to install Ubuntu Touch for the first time can find instructions at devices.ubuntu-touch.io.

Note that the UBPorts team also supports the PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab. But those devices are updated separately and won’t receive an update labeled OTA-2.

You can find more details in the release announcement.

