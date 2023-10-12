The latest version of Ubuntu is out today, bringing new and updated features including a new App Center for finding, downloading, and installing software, support for storing encryption keys for full-disk encryption in a TPM (Trusted Platform Module), and support for new hardware including single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and SiFive HiFive Pro P550.

Ubuntu 23.10 is now available from the Ubuntu Download page, or existing users should eb able to upgrade using the Software Updater.

Canonical says adding support for storing encryption keys in a TPM to Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 allows users or IT administrators to enable full-disk encryption without the need to enter a passkey at startup.

That said, it’s an experimental feature in this release, but the company says it hopes to bring “broader hardware support for this feature” with the launch of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS in April, 2023.

Support for the Raspberry Pi 5 was pretty much a no-brainer, as Canonical has been supporting other Raspberry Pi devices for a few years, and the newest model brings twice the performance, so it should be more than capable of supporting the latest version of Ubuntu.

But Canonical has also been making efforts to port its operating system to support RISC-V architecture in recent years, and the SiFive HiFive Pro P550 (Intel Horse Creek) board is one of the most powerful, versatile RISC-V development boards to date.

Other changes include an update to a Linux kernel 6.5, a new App Center designed in Flutter with better search functionality and support for choosing between Snap and .deb packages, and improved support for window tiling.

As with every recent Ubuntu release, the default version of the operating system ships with the GNOME desktop environment, and Ubuntu 23.10 will ship with GNOME 45 (and some new wallpapers).

But Ubuntu also comes in a number of different official “flavors,” with different desktop environments. New builds should also be out today (or soon) for Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Unity, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Kylin, and Edubuntu.

