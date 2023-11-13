The Tuxedo Pulse 14 is a thin and light notebook that ships with a choice of Ubuntu Linux or the Ubuntu-based Tuxedo OS.

Linux PC company Tuxedo Computers launched the first version of this laptop in 2020, and now the company is taking pre-orders for a 3rd-gen model that brings big upgrades to the processor and display, among other things. The new Tuxedo Pulse 14 Gen 3 is up for pre-order for 1,111 Euros and up (before taxes).

For that price you get a notebook with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 120 Hz display, 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840 HS processor.

The notebook also has room for up to two M.2 SSDs (the starting price includes a 500GB Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, but you can pay more for up to 8TB of total PCIe 4.0 storage).

Memory is not user upgradeable, so it’s nice to see that the system comes with 32GB by default.

Other features include a 720p webcam, stereo 2W speakers, an AMD RZ608 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a 60 Wh battery and 100W USB-C power supply, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4a Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop measures 313 x 222 x 18mm (12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.4 kilograms (3.1 pounds).

