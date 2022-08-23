The Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 14 is a thin and light laptop with a 14 inch high-resolution display, plenty of configuration options. Tuxedo Computers offers the laptop with a choice of several different Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distributions pre-installed.

Last year the company introduced a model with up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel display and up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. But now there’s a new Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen 7 that ships standard with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and a 2880 x 1800 pixel display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

While the CPU, graphics, and display are standard across all models, customers do still have some choices to make.

The first is where you want an Endurance Edition model with a 99 Wh battery and a single M.2 2280 slot for up to 2TB of solid state storage or a Storage Edition that comes with a 53 Wh battery, but uses the extra space for a second M.2 2280 slot, allowing you to equip the notebook with up to 4TB of storage.

A few other differences: while both laptops measure 310 x 215 x 16mm (12.2″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″), the Endurance Edition weighs 1.3 kg (2.9 pounds), while the Storage Edition weighs 1.1 kg (2.4 pounds), because batteries weigh more than PCIe NVMe SSDs.

The Storage Edition also ships standard with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which drives up the starting price substantially. The discrete GPU is optional for the Endurance Edition, which makes that model more affordable (but still rather expensive).

Prices start at about 1520 Euros (including VAT) for the Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro Gen 7 Endurance Edition or 1870 Euros for the Storage Edition. Given the nearly 1:1 exchange rate in August 2022, I’m not even going to bother translating those prices into US dollars.

Entry-level configurations feature 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 250GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, but you can configure the notebooks with up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage (or 4TB for the Storage Edition).

You could also save even more by picking up a model with no SSD at all if you want to bring your own and install your own operating system.

Other features include an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, stereo 2W speakers, a 1MP webcam, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

Customers can also opt for a USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet adapter if they need one, and Tuxedo includes a 90W power supply with the laptop, but it should also work with any 65W or higher USB Type-C power adapter.

While Tuxedo Computers is based in Europe, the company offers US power adapters as well as models for the EU, UK, Switzerland, and Italy. And there are 20 different keyboard configurations available.

via 9to5Linux