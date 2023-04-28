The Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 14 is a thin, light, and powerful Linux laptop that’s available with a choice of Ubuntu-based operating systems including Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, and Tuxedo OS.

Tuxedo has been offering versions of this 14 inch laptop since 2021, and the newest model packs an Intel Raptor Lake-H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, a 2880 x 1800 pixel display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 99 Wh battery. And all of that fits into a body that measures about 0.65 inches thick and weighs 2.9 pounds. The laptop is up for pre-order in Europe now, and it should begin shipping by the end of May.

With a starting price of around 1,699 Euros ($1870) including taxes for a model with 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and a 250GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, the laptop isn’t exactly cheap. But you can shave a few bucks off the price if you opt for a model without a wireless card, SSD, or USB-C to Ethernet adapter.

Tuxedo also allows you to configure the system with up to 64GB of RAM or 2TB of storage. But since it has two SODIMM slots and an M.2 connector for PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 storage, you can also perform your own upgrades.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The laptop supports 65W or higher capacity power adapters, features a 1080p webcam and stereo 2W speakers and a choice of more than a dozen different keyboard layouts.

Tuxedo offers the laptop in black and silver color options.

