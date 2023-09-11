The latest Aura laptops from German Linux PC maker Tuxedo Computers feature Intel Core i5-1235U processors, 49 Wh batteries, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
Available with a choice of screen sizes, the Tuxedo Aura 14 Gen 3 and Tuxedo Aura 15 Gen 3 are both available for pre-order with prices starting at 839 Euros. And while two laptops are similar in most respects, it’s not just a larger screen that the 15 inch model offers: customers can also configure that version with an optional 4G LTE modem.
That’s a relatively unusual feature for laptops generally, and even more of a stand-out feature for models that ship with Linux rather than Windows. Just keep in mind that adding a Huawei ME936 LTE/HSDPA+ modem will increase raise the price by 99 Euros, although Tuxedo notes that all models of the Aura 15 Gen 3 have a SIM card slot and support for adding a UMTS/LTE module at a later date.
Both the 14 and 15 inch versions of the Tuxedo Aura Gen 3 laptops feature the same 12th-gen Intel Core processor with two Performance cores and eight Efficiency cores, a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS matte display with 300 nits brightness, and a 60 Hz refresh rate.
Other features include two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot with support for PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 storage, 2MP webcams, stereo speakers, and a 45W power supply.
Ports on both models include:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4a and USB-PD)
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
- 1 x HDMI 1.4b
- 1 x RJ45 Ethernet
- 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
- 1 x microSD card reader
The 15 inch model also has an additional USB 2.0 Type-A port and the aforementioned SIM card slot, which accepts mini SIM (2FF) cards.
Customers have a choice of operating systems including the Ubuntu-based Tuxedo OS, or Ubuntu, Kubuntu, or Ubuntu Budgie. You can also pay extra to have Windows installed if you need a dual-boot system.