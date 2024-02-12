Another day, another handheld gaming PC. This time Intel is teasing an upcoming Tulpar handheld gaming PC with a pretty standard-looking design. But under the hood it will most likely be powered by an Intel Meteor Lake processor with Intel Arc graphics, unlike most current-gen handhelds, which tend to have AMD Ryzen processors Radeon graphics.

There’s no word on when the Tulpar handheld will be available, or how much it will cost. But you can find a few hands-on photos in a social media post from @IntelGaming, snapped at an Intel Extreme Masters gaming event in Poland.

Tulpar isn’t exactly a household name in North America, but as far as I can tell, it’s the international brand of a Turkish gaming company called Monster Notebook.

The company sells gaming notebooks and accessories under the Tulpar brand in regions including the UK and Germany, as well as some business notebooks solder under the Tulpar H brand. Most of the company’s current gaming laptops have 12th or 13th-gen Intel processors and NVIDIA graphics, while its business notebooks lack discrete graphics.

Handhelds don’t typically have discrete graphics due to size constraints: it’d be hard to put enough cooling power and battery capacity into a device meant to be held in your hands. But AMD’s last few generations of Ryzen processors have featured integrated GPUs good enough for handling basic gaming, and Intel’s Meteor Lake chips feature 2X the graphics performance of the company’s previous-gen processors.

On paper Intel’s Meteor Lake chips with Arc graphics could be even better than Ryzen Z1, 7040U, and 8040U chips with RDNA 3 graphics… but real-world performance will depend on Intel’s ability to play catch up to AMD in optimizing its graphics drivers for gaming, and the company’s ability to play catch-up on a performance-per-watt basis: delivering better graphics performance isn’t that exciting if you only get an hour of battery life.

Still, 2024 could be the year where we start to see more handheld gaming PC makers give Intel a try. While the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and most recent handhelds from AYA, GPD, and One Netbook have been powered by AMD processors, the upcoming MSI Claw handheld and ONEXPLAYER X1 gaming tablet both support up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake processor.

And now it looks like the upcoming Tulpar handheld will join the fray. More details on pricing, availability, and specs should be released closer to launch.

For now, all we can really say is that it appears to have a 7 inch or larger touchscreen display, a pair of front-facing speakers, the usual game controller functions (including dual analog sticks with RGB backlighting, a D-Pad, X, Y, A, and B buttons, and shoulder triggers), plus four additional buttons, including back and start keys.

There are at least two USB-C ports on the top of the handheld, and it looks like there may be an optional docking station with HDMI, USB, and Ethernet jacks.

via Handheld-EQ

