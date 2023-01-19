Touchsy is family of 3.2 inch, 320 x 240 pixel LCD touchscreen displays designed to work with most single-board computers. There are three versions designed for specific hardware platforms and a fourth that’s a breakout board that should work with most other SBCs.

The developer behind Touchsy has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign with early bird pricing starting at £23 (about $29) and units expected to begin shipping to backers in April, 2023 (if everything goes according to plan).

All Touchsy models feature 3.2 inch LCD displays attached to a small board that with connectors for different types of single-board computers, plus a few extra features like buttons or a buzzer.

There are four versions of the Touchsy display:

  • Touchsy HAT is designed to attach to the GPIO pins on a Raspberry Pi board with 2 programmable buttons, a programmable buzzer, and a 5-way joystick
  • Touchsy based on Raspberry Pi Pico W has a connector for a Rasperry Pi Pico, a battery port, 4 programmable buttons, and a microSD card reader
  • Touchsy based on ESP-32 has similar features to the Raspberry Pi Pico model, but designed for ESP-32 boards
  • Touchsy Breakout Board features an 8-bit SPI interface for connecting to other single-board computers and support for 3v3 and 5V power supplies.

Each model is also available with a choice of capacitive touch or resistive touch panels, depending on whether you want a capacitive touchscreen that supports light finger touch input, or a resistive one that requires a firmer press (or the use of a passive stylus, fingernail, or other object).

The developer says that, among other things, you could use Touchsy as a touchscreen controller for cameras or other hardware connected to a single-board computer, or create a DIY PDA or mini-tablet. Just keep in mind that not only are Touchsy displays small, but also fairly low res: there’s only so much you can fit on a 320 x 240 pixel display.

Optional add-ons include a breadboard kit, relay board, a 1.28 inch round LCD HATs, sensors, and even an air quality monitor.

via @sb_ltd

  1. It looks like the Touchsy HAT is only available as a resistive touchscreen, while the others are available as capacitive or resistive. Not sure why they didn’t keep it consistent across all of the versions.

    Reply