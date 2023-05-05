Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Topton D6 is a small, inexpensive desktop computer available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor.

To save you the trouble of looking through AMD’s complicated Ryzen 7000 lineup, that’s basically a new name for an older chip: the Ryzen 7 7730U is virtually identical to the Ryzen 7 5825U. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing for a little computer with a starting price of just $299. That’s how much barebones models are selling for at AliExpress.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7730U/Ryzen 7 5825U chips are both 15-watt, 8-core, 16-thread processors with Zen 3 CPU cores, 2 GHz base speeds and support for boost speeds up to 4.5 GHz. And both chips feature 8 Radeon Vega integrated graphics cores with support for speeds up to 2 GHz.

In other words, the Ryzen 7 7730U is basically a 2023 name for a chip that was first released in 2021. But it’s still a fairly decent chip for the price, even if it doesn’t have some of the technologies included in AMD’s more advanced chips like Zen 4 CPU architecture, RDNA 2 or RDNA 3 graphics, or an integrated AI engine.

Topton also offers the D6 mini PC with Ryzen 7 5700U (15 watts, 8 Zen 2 CPU cores + Radeon Vega 8 graphics) or Ryzen 5 5600H (45-watt chip with 6 Zen 3 cores and Radeon Vega 7 graphics). Prices for barebones models with those chips start at $262.

All models come with the same metal chassis that measures 114 x 106 x 37.5mm (4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.5″) and feature support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory (thanks to two SODIMM slots), up to two PCIe 3.0 SSDs for storage (thanks to one M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 slots), and a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI

1 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-2

2 x USB 2.0 Type-2

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power

The computer also has a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a 19V/3.42 power adapter, and a fan for active cooling that the company describes as “super silent.”

via AndroidPC.es