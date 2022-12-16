Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese PC maker Topton’s new TP-X4F “Soft Router” system is a compact computer designed for use as a networking device. With four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, it’s a system that could be used as a firewall, router, network-attached-storage device, or media server, among other things.

But under the hood, it also has the guts of a decent laptop with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor and up to 64GB of RAM. The Topton Soft Router is available from AliExpress for around $346 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones system with a Ryzen 5 5600U processor and no memory or storage. But you can also opt for Ryzen 7 5800U or 5825U processor options and configurations with 8GB to 64GB of memory and 128GB to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Inside the case you’ll find two SODIMM slots for with support for DDR4-3200 dual-channel, non-ECC memory, support for up to five storage devices via connectors for:

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSDs (via M.2 2232 to 2280 adapter)

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD

1 x 2.5 inch SATA 3 SSD

1 x external 2.5″ SATA 3 SSD

Ports include:

4 x Intel i226-V 2.5 GbE Ethernet jacks

1 x USB Type-C

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

The computer has an aluminum alloy chassis, dual cooling fans, and it comes with a power adapter, M.2 2232 to 2280 adapter board, and SATA cable. There’s optional support for WiFi, but you’ll need to sacrifice an M.2 2232 slot and pay an extra $10 for WiFi 5 or $30 for WiFi 6.

The TP-X4F measures 6.6″ x 4.7″ x 2.4″ and comes in black and grey color options.

Topton says the system should support operating systems including the latest versions of OPNsense, pfSense Plus, OpenWrt, Proxmox, PVE, ESXi, and CentOS.

via AndroidPC.es