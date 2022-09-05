Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese PC maker Topton has been selling compact desktop computers for years. But one of the company’s newest devices is a different kind of small form-factor PC. The Topton NAS N1 is a network-attached storage device that you can use as a home media server, file backup system, or to set up your own private cloud system, among other things.

The Topton NAS N1 is available from AliExpress for around $200 and up.

The system measures 6.4″ x 6.4″ x 7.8″ and features two drive bays with support for 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch SATA hard drives. Each supports drives with up to 20TB of storage, which means you can configure the NAS with up to 40TB of hard drive storage.

There’s also an M.2 2280 slot that can be used for a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and the device is powered by a 6-watt AMD Athlon Silver 3050e 2-core / 4-thread processor.

Ports include:

4 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm

1 x 19V/3.42A DC power input

The NAS N1 is designed for 24/7 operation and features vents on the top and bottom as well as fan which provides active cooling.

Unlike NAS systems from companies like Synology and QNAP, which typically come with a custom operating system pre-installed, the Topton NAS N1 is said to support a range of third-party (and open source) operating systems including OpenWRT, Ubuntu, and CentOS as well as other Linux-based software.

I imagine it should be compatible with software like TrueNAS and OpenMediaVault as well.

The $200 starting price is for a model with no memory or storage. But you can also pay extra for a model configured with memory and storage. Prices range from $242 for a version with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to $447 for a 32GB/1TB configuration.

via AndroidPC.es