Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few years ago Lenovo put out a ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop featuring a 17.3 inch ultra-wide primary display and an 8 inch secondary display positioned to the right of the keyboard, allowing you to use your fingertips or a pressure-sensitive pen for input.

Now Chinese PC company Topton is borrowing that idea… kind of. The Topton L10 is also a dual-screen laptop that puts the second screen next to the keyboard. But with a $329 starting price, it’s a lot cheaper than the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, and for good reason.

While Lenovo’s laptop had an ultra-wide display, a 12th-gen Intel Core H-series processor, support for up to 32GB of RAM, and premium displays, the Topton L10… doesn’t.

Instead it looks like Topton smushed together the parts you’d find in a low-cost laptop and a budget tablet. The Topton L10 has an Intel Celeron N5095 processor, which is a 15-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, 16GB of LPDDR4-2400 memory, a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS primary display, and a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel secondary screen next to the keyboard.

Topton says the smaller display supports 10-pint multitouch input and can be used with a stylus… but the company says you’ll need to buy the pen separately, since it doesn’t sell one with the notebook. It’s also unclear if there’s support for pressure-sensitive pens, or just a capacitive stylus.

Either way, the second screen could come in handy if you plan to use it to jot handwritten notes during a meeting, or view supplemental information while you’re using the primary screen for a video call, document editing, or other tasks. I just wouldn’t bet on this being a great solution for graphic artists.

The starting price also only includes 128GB of storage, but Topton doesn’t charge very much to upgrade to a 256G, 512GB, 1TB, or even 2TB SSD. The laptop has an M.2 2280 slot, which means you could also or bring your own SSD if you want more control over which SSD you’ll be using with the computer.

Ports include one USB-C, two USB 3.0 Type-A, one 3.5mm audio, a microSD card reader and a mini HDMI port.

The laptop has a metal body with a 180 degree hinge, stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the touchpad and a backlit keyboard with support for RGB lighting, which I wasn’t expecting from a notebook in this price range. But this is still very much a budget device.

Not only does it have a fairly low-performance processor, but wireless capabilities that top out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. And the built-in webcam is a 0.3MP camera positioned below the screen rather than on top.

Other features that make it clear this is a budget laptop include a 0.3MP webcam and wireless capabilities that top out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. But the notebook does have a metal body.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.