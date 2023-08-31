When the makers of the TJD T101 first began showing off the handheld gaming PC in July, I wasn’t entirely convinced that it was real. I’d never heard of the company before, and some of the design choices for the handheld with a 10.1 inch display and AMD Ryzen 7040U “Phoenix” processor were… questionable.

But since then the company has published some real-world videos, suggesting that there’s at least a working prototype. And now TJD has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with reward levels starting as low as $599 for an entry-level model. The company says the TJD T101 could begin shipping to backers in November, 2023.

The latest imagery shows a handheld with a big screen sandwiched between two game controllers that, thankfully, no longer seem to have a Fisher Price-inspired color scheme. But the large screen still makes the TJD T101 look rather odd, since the screen is substantially taller than the controllers.

It’s easy to understand why that’s the case: it would be difficult to reach the shoulder triggers if the controller spanned the entire height of of the display. But the result is a device that really looks more like a tablet squeezed between a set of mobile game controllers than a standalone device.

On paper the TJD T101 appears to have decent specs. An entry-level configuration feature Ryzen 5 7640U processor, 16GB of LPDR5x-7500 memory and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 solid state storage, while a higher-priced model has a Ryzen 7 7840U chip, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

All models have the same 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, 60Wh battery, 100W fast charging, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, and a decent set of ports as well as a fingerprint sensor for quick logins, and a cooling system that features a fan and two copper heat pipes.

The game controllers feature hall sensor joysticks and triggers, RGB light effects with two light strips on each side, and dual 6-axis gyroscopic sensors.

TJD T101 Specifications Display 10.1 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD

500 nits peak brightness Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 Zen 4 cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max boost

15 – 30W AMD Ryzen 5 7640U

6 Zen 4 cores / 12 threads

3.5 GHz base / 4.9 GHz max boost

15 – 30W Graphics AMD Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 cores

2.7 GHz AMD Radeon 760M

8 x RDNA 3 cores

2.6 GHz RAM 32GB

LPDDR5x-7500 16GB

LPDDR5x-7500 Storage 2TB

M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 x4 1TB

M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 x4 Ports 2 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 60W Charging 100W Audio Stereo speakers (2 x 2W)

3.5mm audio jack Security Fingerprint sensor Cooling Dual copper heat tubes

Fan Controllers Hall sensor joysticks

Hall sensor linear triggers

Dual vibration motors

6-axis gyroscope

RGB lighting effects Colors White

Black

Yellow

Green Dimensions 345 x 155 x 20mm

13.6″ x 6.1″x 0.8″ Weight 1,080 grams

2.4 pounds

Retail pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but here’s how much the TJD T101 is going for during crowdfunding:

Launch Day Super Early Bird Early Bird IGG 7640U/16GB/1TB $599 $649 $699 $799 7840U/32GB/2TB $949 $999 $1,049 $1,099

Meteorish says the handheld can also support external graphics docks thanks to its dual USB4 ports capable of 40 Gbps speeds, and according to the crowdfunding page, the company “also designed a portable eGPU” with an integrated 240W power supply. But there doesn’t seem to be an option to purchase that accessory yet.

