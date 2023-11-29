Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker SOONNOOZ makes an unusual line of little computers that don’t really look much like computers. Not only does it have rounded corners, a physical jog dial on the top (that acts as a volume control), and a speaker grill on the front, but the computer has buttons on the sides that you can use to attach a shoulder strap.

Oh, and that speaker on the front? It’s actually a detachable Bluetooth speaker.

According to a report from MiniMachines, SOONNOOZ plans to launch several versions of the mini PC soon, with different processor options:

Intel Processor N100 for 1,499 CNY ($212)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS for 2,499 CNY ($353)

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS (price unknown)

It’s unclear if or when these models will be available outside of China, but you can already purchase an older version with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD from Amazon for $599 (plus shipping). But the price feels a bit steep for a mini PC with those specs, even one with such an unusual design.

The new Intel N100 and AMD Ryzen models each feature user-replaceable DDR5 memory and support for an M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD and/or a 2.5 inch SATA drive, although the Intel N100 model only supports single-channel RAM. Models with AMD chips have two SODIMM slots.

Because the front of the computer features a detachable Bluetooth speaker, all of the ports are on the back, including USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

Note that while there are three USB-C ports, one is for power input only.

The computer also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. When the speaker is removed from the front of the computer you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker to play audio from the PC… or to play audio from other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

The shoulder strap support, meanwhile, make the little computer a little easier to transport from one location to another. It almost looks like a purse or handbag when not in use. And when you get where you’re going you can easily set it up by plugging in a power supply, display, and input device.

According to MiniMachines, some versions of the little computer also have a built-in battery, allowing you to use it for at least a limited time without plugging in a power source. That could make the portable mini PC a solution for use with a projector, among other things.

But it’s also a niche use case, and the website reports that SOONNOOZ will omit the battery on newer models, and instead use the extra space to improve ventilation and cooling.

