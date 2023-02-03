The official system requirements for Windows 11 include a computer with at least 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and TPM 2.0 security. Folks have been finding ways around that last requirement for ages.

But now you can easily avoid the first two as well thanks to a stripped down version of Windows 11 called Tiny11. It runs smoothly on systems with as little as 2GB of RAM and takes up just 8GB of disk space, compared with 20GB for a standard Windows 11 install.

Tiny11 comes from independent developer NTDEV, who says that the operating system is based on Windows 11 Pro 22H2, but features a number of changes to save space and allow the OS to run well on older or less powerful hardware. NTDEV says it should work with pretty much any computer that can run Windows 10.

For example Windows system files are compressed to save space. A number of apps that are normally pre-installed have been removed and only a handful of apps remain (including accessibility features, calculator and camera apps, the Windows Snipping Tool, and Windows Terminal and PowerShell).

System requirements have also been removed, allowing you to install the operating system on a computer that doesn’t have TPM 2.0 security or at least 4GB of RAM, among other things.

And by default Tiny11 uses local accounts, allowing you to set up a computer without a Microsoft Account. You can use a Microsoft Account if you want, but it’s not required… unless you want to use features like the Microsoft Store or Windows 11 widgets.

You can download Tiny11 from the Internet Archive, or check out NTDEV’s video for an overview of this stripped-down version of Windows 11.

via Neowin and @NTDEV_