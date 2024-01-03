Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The QOTOM Q20332G9-S10 is more than just a fanless mini PC with a catchy name. It’s also a system with a lot of connectivity options.

Available from Amazon and AliExpress with prices starting under $300, the computer is designed for use as a networking appliance and features four 10 GbE Ethernet ports, five 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, optional support for a cellular modem, and plenty of storage options.

The system is powered by an Intel Atom C3758 processor, which is a 25-watt, 8-core, 8-thread chip released in 2017 as part of the Intel “Denverton” line of server-class chips. While it’s not exactly the most powerful chip by 2024 standards, it does have some advantages over newer chips like Intel’s consumer-focused “Alder Lake-N” processors, including support for large amounts of memory and more I/O.

Case in point: in addition to 9 Ethernet ports, the QOTOM mini PC has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR4-2400 memory.

And using this older processor probably helps keep costs down, especially now that Intel’s newer Atom-based “Parker Ridge” chips for servers have arrived.

For storage, the Q20332G9-S10 has two M.2 2280 slots with support for PCIe 3.0 x2 solid state drives as well as a SATA connector that can be used to add up to two 2.5 inch hard drives or SSDs, although they’ll need to be mounted to the bottom of the case.

There’s also a SFF-8087 connector (with four SATA 3.0 6 Gbps lanes) on the front of the computer that you can use to connect an external hard drive enclosure.

There’s also a nano SIM card reader on the front of the system, but it will only work if you add an optional 4G or 5G cellular modem to the M.2 3042/3052 slot inside the computer.

Other ports include:

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RS-232 RJ45 serial port

1 x VGA

That’s right, there’s a VGA port but no DisplayPort or HDMI ports. This system clearly isn’t designed to be a multimedia powerhouse, and the system has an ASPEED AST2400 GPU since the Intel Atom C3758 doesn’t have integrated graphics. That should be fine for basic server applications, but don’t expect to play games or even do much in the way of media transcoding.

Instead, it’s probably best to think of this as a system that can be used as a file server, firewall, or virtual machine appliance, among other things.

The system measures 217 x 122 x 62mm (8.5″ x 4.8″ x 2.4″), making it small by desktop or server standards, but larger than many other computers in the mini PC category. But that extra space provides room for the computer’s 9 Ethernet ports and for passive cooling.

QOTOM’s little computer has an aluminum body with fins on the top, allowing the case to act as a heat sink.

ServeTheHome has an in-depth review of the Q20332G9-S10, and notes that the 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports use Intel’s i225 controller, while 10 GbE SFP+ Ethernet ports use Intel X553 controllers.

The reviewer also notes that the system offers a heck of a lot of bang for the buck when compared with similar hardware from better-known companies, while offering better features than you’d expect from smaller Chinese vendors. For example, the computer ServeTheHome ordered shipped with Kingston memory and a Phison PCIe NVMe SSD with protective coating, rather than off-brand components.

One thing that definitely makes it clear that this system is not coming from a brand that’s well-established outside of China? Barebones models ship without an operating system (obviously), but QOTOM notes on its AliExpress product page that customers who order a system with memory and storage will receive a unit with Windows 10 in English installed… but not activated. It’s said to be for testing purposes only, and QOTOM will not provide a Windows license.

That said, I imagine most folks in the market for this sort of computer are going to want to install a Linux-based operating system anyway.

QOTOM also makes similar models with different processor options including cheaper models with an Intel Atom C3558R processor, as well as a hole bunch of other mini PC and compact server products.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.