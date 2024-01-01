Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

NEOSMAY is selling a compact, fanless computer with an Intel N100 quad-core Alder Lake-N processor and 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports for $250 (after you clip the $150-off coupon at Amazon).

Positioned as a “fanless industrial mini PC,” or “micro firewall appliance,” the little computer is designed for 24/7 operation and should support a wide range of operating systems including Windows, Linux, and networking-specific applications.

It measures 6.1″ x 5″ x 2.4″ and ships with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but there’s a single SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 2280 slot that NEOSMAY says supports SSDs up to 2TB. There’s also a microSD card reader for user replaceable storage.

On the front there are a set of ports that include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.0 Type-C and Type-A ports, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports. There’s also a SIM card slot, but you’ll need to provide your own 4G or 5G module if you want to actually use that. The same goes for WiFi and Bluetooth – you’ll need to provide your own wireless card or USB dongle if you want wireless connectivity.

On the back you’ll find five RJ45 ports. Four of them support 2.5 GbE Ethernet and feature either an Intel I225 or I226 controller (the product listing unhelpfully lists both possibilities, but doesn’t tell you which you’ll actually get if you order this computer). One of these ports also supports Power over Ethernet.

The fifth RG45 port is actually a COM port rather than an Ethernet jack.

This isn’t the first fanless Alder Lake-N mini PC with four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports that we’ve seen, but the NEOSMAY model is priced pretty competitively, at least while that $150 off coupon remains valid.

via FanlessTech

