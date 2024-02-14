Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Most so-called single-board computers feature a processor, memory, and other core features soldered directly to the mainboard. But if you want to actually use the computers, you typically have to plug in a few more things like a keyboard, mouse, and display.

That’s not an issue with UUGear’s Vivid Unit, because this single-board PC comes with a 5.5 inch touchscreen display attached as well as a speaker and microphone. So the only thing you really need to plug in is a power source. The Vivid Unit is available from the UUGear website for €99 (about $106).

The Vivid Unit may be a pocket-sized device that should be easy to carry around. But it’s not a smartphone or tablet: there’s no battery, and the bottom of the board is exposed to the elements (unless you put it in a case).

But it could be an interesting platform for prototyping smartphone or tablet-like devices, developing and testing applications for similar form factors, or creating a smart display, digital signage, touch controllers, or other applications for home or work usage… as long as you’re okay with the little computer’s somewhat dated specs.

It’s powered by a Rockchip RK3399 processor, which is a processor released in 2016 that has two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-T860 MP4 graphics. It’s the same chip used in the PineBook Pro and PinePhone Pro though, so there’s been a decent amount of Linux development for this chipset.

The makers of the board offer two operating system images: a general purpose image based on Debian 11 “Bullsye,” and a second that’s also based on Debian 11, but which includes RetroPie software for video game emulation.

Other features include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and an M.2 socket for an optional PCIe NVMe SSD.

The display is a 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel touchscreen, and there’s also an HDMI port for video output to an external display, as well as a MIPI-CSI connector for an optional camera. The display can also be disconnected if you don’t need it.

Wireless capabilities top out at WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2, but the board also features a decent number of ports and connectors, including:

1 x USB Type-C (for power and for flashing the operating system)

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 header pins

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header

The board measures 146 x 78 x 19mm (5.7″ x 3.1″ x 0.7″) and weighs 175 grams (6.2 ounces), supports 5V USB-C power input or 48V Power over Ethernet (PoE), and features a power button and two volume buttons.

