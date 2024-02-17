Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Raspberry Pi 5 has the fastest processor of any Raspberry Pi computer to date, but that’s just one of the thing that sets it apart from earlier models. Another is its PCIe connector that enables high-speed connections to expansion boards.

A bunch of companies have used that PCIe connector to build HATs that let you attach a PCIe NVMe SSD to a Raspberry Pi 5. But MCUzone MPW7 is a little different: it’s a small board that lets you attach an M.2 2230 module. The MPW7 is available from AliExpress with prices starting at $10 (plus shipping).

Why would you want to add an M.2 2230 connector to a Raspberry Pi 5? Because while the little computer has built-in support for wireless connectivity, the integrated hardware tops out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

This adapter lets you add a WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, or WiFi 7 module with support for faster speeds, lower latency, and additional network bands, among other things. MCUZone says the board supports wireless modules including Intel’s:

Note that the $10 starting price for the MPW7 will get you the board, an FPC cable (for connecting to the PCIe interface on a Raspberry Pi 5) and a set of four screws for fastening the board on top of the single-board computer.

Users who plan to use the board to add a wireless module might want to spend at least $2 more on a bundle that also includes a pair of wireless antennas. Or you can spend a little more for a bundle that also includes an aluminum case designed to house a Raspberry Pi 5 + MPW7.

But the MPW7 isn’t only useful for connecting wireless cards. You can also use it for other M.2 2230 cards, including an AI accelerator featuring Google Edge TPU coprocessors.

One other thing to keep in mind is that if you plan to use the MPW7 for Bluetooth, you’ll need to run a cable from a connector on the board to one of the Raspberry Pi’s USB ports.

via CNX Software

