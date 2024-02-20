Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chinese PC makers behind that build-your-own NAS motherboard with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor and a lot of networking and storage options are back, and this time they’re selling a higher-performance model powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and featuring support for even more storage.

The Topton N11 mini-ITX motherboard is available now from AliExpress for $489 and up, and features support for two PCIe NVMe SSDs, up to 9 SATA drives, and four 2.5 GbE network ports, among other things.

While the board is substantially more expensive than the Alder Lake-N model, which starts at $166, it’s the same size, at 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and has a significantly higher-performance processor.

The Ryzen 7 7840HS feature 8 AMD Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads, support for up to 5.1 GHz speeds, and a default TDP range between 35 and 54 watts. It also features AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores, and an AMD Ryzen AI neural processing unit with up to 10 TOPS of performance.

It’s basically the kind of processor you’d normally find in a gaming laptop or a reasonably high-performance mini PC.

But in this case, the motherboard’s I/O features make it clear that while the Topton N11 can be used as a gaming PC or general-purpose computer, it’s really designed for networking and/or storage features.

I/O features include:

1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 socket (PCie x8 signal) for graphics cards, network interfaces, or other add-ons

2 x M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x2 NVMe SSDs

1 x SATA 3.0 socket

2 x SFF-8643 sockets with support for 1 to 4 SATA 3.0 cables (for a combined total of up to 9 SATA drives)

2 x DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots (dual-channel)

4 x Intel i226-V 2.5 Gbps RJ45 Ethernet ports

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB4

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

The board supports up to 64GB of total memory, up to three displays, and up to 11 storage devices if you make use of the M.2 slots and all 9 SATA connections. There are also two internal USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 signal pin, and an RTC battery.

According to the AliExpress product page, there may also be a Ryzen 9 7940HS model on the way, but that version doesn’t appear to be available for purchase yet.

via AndroidPC.es

