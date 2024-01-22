Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Lenovo and Asus both have dual-screen notebooks coming out this year, with a second screen positioned where you’d normally find a keyboard. But they’re not exactly cheap, with the upcoming Asus Zenbook Duo expected to sell for $1500 and up, while the new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i will start at $2,000.

Chinese PC makers are starting to unveil significantly cheaper options. Last month we spotted the SZBOX DS135D, which currently sells for $599 and up. And now I’ve found what might just the cheapest dual-screen laptop to date. The Topton L15 is a compact laptop with two 10.5 inch FHD+ displays and it’s available from AliExpress for $370 and up at time of publication.

Unsurprisingly, this little dual-screen notebook lacks many of the features you’ll find on pricier models. It has a slower processor, doesn’t come with a Bluetooth keyboard, and the starting price is for a model with just 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

But it doesn’t cost a lot to increase those specs: as of January 22, 2024 you can order a model with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $452.

Just don’t expect blazing fast performance from this little dual-screen computer even if you quadruple the memory and storage. It’s powered by an Intel Processor N95 chip, which is a 15-watt processor based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture. It has four single-threaded Efficiency CPU cores, but lacks any Performance cores. And it has Intel UHD integrated graphics rather than higher-performance Iris Xe or Arc graphics.

Even with that relatively low-power processor, I also wouldn’t expect stellar battery life from a notebook with two screens and a 24.64 Wh battery (7.7V/3200 mAh).

It’s also worth keeping in mind that one of the ways Chinese PC makers that sell their goods through AliExpress keep costs down is to use off-brand RAM and storage that doesn’t always offer the same performance or durability you’d expect from better known brands.

That said, I can forgive a lot of things for a price this low. And the rest of the hardware doesn’t look bad for a little laptop in this price range.

The Topton L15 has a magnesium alloy body with a 360-degree hinge that lets you position the screens for use in laptop, tablet, tent, stand, or book modes. The computer measures 10mm (0.4 inches) thick and weighs 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds).

Topton says both screens are 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen displays with support for 10-point multitouch input and up to 330 nits brightness. While the screens don’t support pressure-sensitive pen input, Topton does offer an optional capacitive stylus for writing or drawing on the screen.

Ports include:

2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x mini HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

Other features include a 2MP webcam, stereo speakers, and a cooling system with dual copper heat pipes and a fan. The laptop supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

I’m still skeptical that you can get a good laptop experience from a touchscreen-only notebook like this, which is why I’m glad to see companies like Asus and Lenovo including Bluetooth keyboards designed to sit atop the lower display. But if you think of the Topton L15 as a dual-screen tablet that you can also use like a notebook in a pinch, it’s an intriguing little computer.

I also suspect that we’ll see similar (or identical) dual-screen notebooks from other companies soon. You know that SZBOX DS135D I mentioned above? Topton sells the same laptop for the same price as the Topton L13.

