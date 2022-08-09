Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

At first glance it’d be easy to mistake the Ficihip multifunction mechanical keyboard for a full-fledged PC (or cyberdeck). But it’s really more of an all-in-one PC accessory featuring a mechanical keyboard and a built-in touchscreen display. Hook it up to a computer and you get extra screen space and support for keyboard and touch input.

First launched last summer through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last summer, the Ficihip multifunction keyboard is now available from Amazon. It’ll cost you though.

The Ficihip multifunction keyboard has a retail price of $389. It’s currently on sale for $30 off when you clip an on-page coupon, but that’s still a hefty markup over the $210 promotional price during last year’s crowdfunding campaign.

Ficihip equips the device with a 12.6 inch, 1920 x 515 pixel ultra-wide display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and support for 10-point multitouch input (or single-point touch when used with macOS hardware).

It features a 71-key mechanical keyboard with RGB backlit keys, user-replaceable key caps, and backlighting with support for adjustable color and brightness.

It looks like the switches are also user replaceable, with the keyboard using K2 Gateron switches and supporting blue, brown, and red key switches… but it’s unclear from the Amazon product page which style comes pre-installed.

You can connect the keyboard/display to a computer, smartphone or tablet using a USB-C cable. There’s also a USB-C to HDMI adapter for use with systems that have HDMI output but don’t support video out over USB-C.

The keyboard also has two additional USB 2.0 Type-A ports that allow you to use it as a hub for connecting a wired mouse, storage devices, or other accessories (as long as high-speed data transfers aren’t a priority).

The whole thing measures about 13.2″ x 9.2″ x 1.2″ and there’s a kickstand at the back that gives you the option of tilting the keyboard so the back is a bit higher than the front (which may make typing more comfortable and the display more easily visible).

via BoingBoing