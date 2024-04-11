Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few years ago we wrote about a “Firewall Micro Appliance” that was basically a small, fanless computer that combined a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor with six 2.5 GbE LAN ports.

Now it looks like Chinese PC makers have updated the design with new models sporting 6-watt Intel N100 chips and DDR5 memory. The latest version is available now from AliExpress for $168 and up, and it should bring a significant boost in CPU and graphics performance. It’s also available now with or without a fan.

The starting price is for a barebones model with or without a fan. Prices start at about $212 if you want a version with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD. You can also pay more for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

All models feature a single SODIMM slot for DDR5-4800 non-ECC memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe 3.0 x1 SSDs, and a 2.5 inch bay for a SATA 3.0 hard drive or SSD. There’s also support for an optional Mini PCIe WiFi or 4G card and a SIM card slot that you can use if you do opt to add a cellular radio.

Possibly the most interesting thing about this little computer though, are the ports:

6 x RJ45 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel i226-V)

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RJ45 COM

1 x DC power input

There are also two connectors for optional wireless antennas.

The companies that produce this little computer position it as a system designed for networking applications, noting that you can use it as a router or firewall, among other things. It’s said to support a wide range of operating systems and applications including pfSense, OPNsense, OpenWrt, and Proxmox. It also supports wake-on-LAN, PXE boot, and scheduled startup.

It has an all-aluminum body with fins on the top to help dissipate heat, enabling 24/7 silent operation. But if you’re looking for a little extra cooling power, the actively cooled version basically puts a plate with a fan on top for increased airflow.

The system measures 178 x 126 x 56mm (7″ x 5″ x 2.2″) and comes with a VESA bracket that allows you to mount the computer to a wall, display, or other surface.

