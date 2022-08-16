Before pulling out of the smartphone space, LG released one of the strangest phones to date. The LG Wing is a dual-screen phone from 20220 that features two displays with a primary screen that twists to reveal a second screen in a T-shaped design. It wasn’t popular enough to save the company’s phone business, but it has had an interesting afterlife thanks to hardware hackers.

Last year we saw the LG Wing turned into a compact phone using just the smaller display. Now a Chinese device maker has turned the LG Wing into a handheld game console.

The LG Wing features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus a microSD card reader. While those aren’t quite flagship-class specs, they should be good enough to handle most Android games as well as emulation of many classic game consoles.

And while the phone’s out-of-the-box design includes a 6.8 inch primary display and a 3.9 inch secondary screen, hackers have found that second screen to be particularly useful.

In the case of the LG Wing handheld game system, developer Laozhang (who has experience producing handhelds like the GKD Mini), ripped apart the LG Wing and put the phone’s mainboard and 3.9 inch, 1240 x 1080 pixel gOLED display inside a metal shell and added game controllers and other components.

This was a limited-edition commission, and Laozhang says only 50 units were ever produced and there are no plans to make more. So you probably won’t be able to buy one anytime soon. But if you were ever wondering what a modern pocket-sized game console with a pocket-sized game console with a high-res, pocket-sized 1.15:1 aspect ratio display would look like, check out the video below for a hands-on.

So sad most people will never get their hands on this custom LG Wing #handheld by Laozhang. Looks amazing. Image from laozhang on Discord. pic.twitter.com/P3GAbGjlKS — Kezins🎮 (@RKezins) August 16, 2022



via @RKezins and RG Handhelds Discord server