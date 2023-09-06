Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MSI MS-C902 is fanless computer with support for up to 64GB of RAM, up to four displays, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core mobile processor, it’s may also be the thinnest fanless desktop computer with an Intel Core chip.

MSI began showing off the little computer a year ago, but I’m not sure that it ever went on sale through retail channels. But FanlessTech recently noticed that the MS-C902 is now available for purchase from Industrial Computers Inc. Since it’s positioned as an industrial or enterprise device though, it ain’t exactly cheap.

Prices start at $1,185 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1245UE processor, 8GB of RAM, and no memory, storage, operating system, or wireless card. Adding storage, Windows, or a wireless card will drive the price even higher.

The computer two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 storage, room for a 2.5 inch SSD, and M.2 2242 and 2230 slots for wireless cards, storage, or other add-ons.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x COM (RS232/422/485)

1 x DC power input (19V)

The computer measures 285 x 196 x 29 (11.22″ x 7.72″ x 1.14″) and MSI says it’s rated IP40 for ingress protection (which means that it’s not waterproof, but solid objects larger than 1mm shouldn’t be able to get inside the case).

