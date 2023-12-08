Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The CWWK X86-P5 is a small desktop computer with a fanless design, support for up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, and low-power Intel Alder Lake-N processor, with support for up to an Intel Core i3-N305 chip.

It’s positioned as a firewall appliance, thanks to dual 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports, but with prices starting as low as $149, I’m sure customers could find a variety of use cases for the little computer.

The starting price is for a barebones model with an Intel N100 quad-core processor and no memory or storage, when purchased from the CWWK website. But the system is also available with up to an Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processor, up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB of SSD, with some configurations available for purchase from Amazon or AliExpress.

All version of the X86-P5 feature a 6-watt Alder Lake-N processor, a single SODIMM slot for DDR5-4800 memory, and an M.2 connector with support for a PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe or SATA SSD in M.2 2242 or M.2 2280 sizes, as well as an M.2 2230 connector for an optional wireless card.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i1226-V)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

There are also four USB 2.0 pins inside the case, which allow the company to offer an optional rear panel with four additional USB ports (although speeds for these ports will top out at 480 Mbps).

And the motherboard also has a “non-standard” 12-pin connector that can theoretically be used to add a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, but I’m not sure that it’s a particularly good idea to put a spinning hard drive inside a fanless PC that measures just 112 x 100 x 40mm (4.4″ x 3.9″ x 1.6″).

The x86-P4 has an aluminum alloy chassis with fins on the top to help spread heat. But if that doesn’t provide enough cooling power, there are also four holes on top of the case that allow you to screw a fan to the top of the case.

