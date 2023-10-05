Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese PC maker Topton is selling a compact, fanless desktop computer with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor for $107 and up at AliExpress.

While it’s not unusual to find small, cheap computers with these chips, this model is noteworthy as a passively cooled system with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for up to three displays, and a decent set of options for folks looking to customize the system to their needs.

For example it has a single SODIMM slot with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-32300 memory and three storage options:

M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 NVMe or SATA storage

1 x mSATA port

1 x SATA connector for an optional 2.5″ SSD or hard drive.

The $107 starting price is for a barebones model without memory, storage, an operating system, or a wireless card. But customers who pay $126 or more will get a stick of RAM, an NVMe SSD, and a wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

All models feature a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H)

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

2 x RS232 DB9 COM

1 x DC power input

The COM ports should make it clear that the system is designed so that it can be used for industrial applications, but Topton’s product listing also notes that the system could be used as home theater PC or for other applications like a home server or general-purpose computer.

The computer measures 135 x 127 x 39mm (5.3″ x 5″ x 1.5″), and since the system supports VESA mounts, it can be wall mounted or attached to the back of a display, and as a fanless system it’s designed for 24/7 operation. There’s also Wake on LAN functionality.

Topton notes that customers can also pay extra for a 2.5 inch hard drive (add-on prices range from $50 for a 500GB HDD to $100 for a 2TB drive).

There are a few things that are a little confusing about the product listing though. One is that the system is described as an Intel Processor N95/N100 system, so it’s a little unclear whether customers will actually receive a computer with a 6-watt Intel N100 chip or a 15-watt Intel N95 processor.

It’s also a little unclear whether models with memory and storage come with an operating system. The computer is said to support Windows 11, Ubuntu, OPNsense, and other operating systems, but you may have to install them yourself (or at least provide your own license if you plan to run Windows).

via AndroidPC.es

