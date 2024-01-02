Firefly’s ROC-RK3588-RT is a single-board computer with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, and a lot of connectivity and expansion options. First unveiled in November, the board includes including an M.2 2242 connector and three Ethernet ports.

Need even more Ethernet ports? Firefly is now offering an expansion board that gives users four more RJ45 connectors, each with support for 2.5 GbE Ethernet.

The Ethernet expansion board connects to the 60-pin BTB connector on the ROC-RK3588-RT board, which supports up to a 4-lane PCIe 3.0 connection (or four PCIe 3.0 1-lane connections).

Since the ROC-3588RT already has one 2.5 GbE Ethernet port and two Gigabit Ethernet ports, connection the new expansion board brings the total number of available ports to 7 (5 x 2.5 GbE and 2 x Gigabit).

That’s in addition to all the other ports and connectors on the original board, which also include:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x M.2 2230 slot for WiFi/BT cards

Prices for the ROC-RK3588-RT start at $189 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, but the company also sells an 8GB/64GB model for $229 and a 16GB/128GB version for $319.

The Ethernet Expansion board sells for $55.

via CNX Software

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.