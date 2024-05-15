Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The SZBOX DS16 is a notebook with 12th-gen Intel Core processor, up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, a 16 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display and… a second 16 inch display positioned where you’d normally find a keyboard.
It’s the latest in a line of dual-screen laptops we’ve seen over the past few years, but this model stands out in a few ways. First, it’s pretty cheap with prices at AliExpress starting as low as $710. And second, it’s got a rather unusual design and feature set.
For one thing, the back of the lower screen lifts upward when you open the laptop, which gives that screen a bit of a tilt and should make it easier to view. It should also be a little easier to type on if you’re using an on-screen keyboard.
And if you want even more of a tilt, there are a set of set of brackets on the bottom of the notebook that you can flip out so that the back of the notebook stands up a little more.
Unlike some dual-screen laptops, the DS16 does not come with a physical keyboard designed to rest atop the lower screen. But you should be able to use it with just about any third-party Bluetooth or USB keyboard.
The $710 starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. But you can also configure the system with up to a Core i7-1260P processor, 64GB of memory and a 2TB SSD. Even a top-tier model sells for less than $1000, making this dual-screen laptop more affordable than brand name models from companies like Asus or Lenovo.
SZBOX’s DS16 laptop measures 357 x 247 x 31mm (14.1″ x 9.7″ x 1.2″) and weighs 2.8 kg (about 6.2 pounds), which means that it’s also a bit bigger than those laptops, despite having a fairly small 57.76 Wh battery, which I worry may not be enough to drive two big screens for more than a few hours at a time.
The laptop features three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI and 3.5mm audio ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port as well as support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.
Other features include stereo 1W speakers, a 1MP webcam and digital microphone. There are two fans inside the case for active cooling and the laptop features two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory and support for M.2 2280 SSDs.
Using this laptop with a USB keyboard makes sense, but I am actually curious outside of existing setups like retail kiosks, phones and tablets, just how many people prefer using touch screen over a physical keyboard?