Sony’s PlayStation 5 game console has been around since late 2020, but it’s undergone some changes since then, most notably with the launch of a new “PlayStation 5 Slim” model released last fall.

Among other changes? The motherboard has gotten a lot smaller. So YouTuber Matthew Perks decided it was time to transplant that motherboard into an even thinner, smaller device that he calls the PlayStation 5: Tablet Edition.

In a nutshell, this little game console has all the power of a PlayStation 5… because it is basically a PlayStation 5. But in order to fit everything inside a smaller, more portable chassis, Perks had to spend a lot of time redesigning the cooling system, which is what takes up most of the space inside a normal PS5, because the game console’s processor can generate 200 watts of heat.

The portable system uses thinner heat sinks positioned on the ends of the motherboard instead of on top of it, heat pipes to move the heat generated by the processor to those heat sinks, and a system of three fans to help move hot air through the system.

Add in a 3D printed chassis with a kickstand, a 14 inch, 4K OLED display ripped from a gaming laptop, and stereo speakers plus a subwoofer with dual 5 watt drivers, and you’ve got an all-in-one PS5 that you can carry with you.

One thing it doesn’t have? A battery. You’ll need to plug it in to play, but it’s a lot easier to move from room to room or house to house than a standard PS5, since not only is it a lot smaller, but the display is built in.

Perks also found a 250W GaN power supply that’s a lot slimmer than the one that comes with the PlayStation 5 and designed a custom cable that matches the black and white color scheme.

You can find more details in the video at the DIY Perks YouTube channel.

As for his speculation about whether a major company will ever produce a console of this type… while Perks has shown that it’s possible, I have my doubts that there’s enough demand for a system like this without a battery for it to be worth Sony’s time.

But with a battery? Handheld gaming is clearly on the rise. Mobile games designed for smartphones and tablets have been earning more than console games for years. And there are a growing number of devices designed specifically for handheld gaming.

Nintendo’s Switch is basically a tablet with detachable controllers, after all, and it’s one of that company’s most popular consoles of all time. Sony recently released an unusual handheld that’s basically a remote control for a PS5. Valve’s Steam Deck has proven extraordinarily popular. And Microsoft is clearly aware that there are a growing number of Windows handhelds designed to run PC games… so why not an Xbox handheld?

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.