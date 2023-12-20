Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Acer Aspire 1 (A114-61) is a cheap laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 1 processor, it launched in 2021 as a budget notebook running Windows 10 in S Mode software.

But developers have been working to add mainline Linux support, and with a recent addition to the upstream Linux kernel, that work is almost complete.

As Phoronix notes, support for the Acer Aspire 1 was largely added to the Linux kernel when Linux 6.5 was released this summer. But some hardware still wasn’t supported.

The latest kernel patch includes an embedded controller driver for Acer’s laptop that brings support for USB Type-C DisplayPort Alt Mode (for video output to an external display), detection of lid status (allowing the computer to be put to sleep when the lid is closed, for example), and monitoring of battery and charging status. The update also adds support for configuring the behavior of the Fn keys on the keyboard.

Developer Nikita Travkin says the EC driver is “one of the latest pieces to get almost full support for the Acer Aspire 1 laptop in the upstream Linux kernel.” While the kernel patch doesn’t specify which components of the laptop aren’t supported yet, an entry in the postmarketOS wiki suggests that the built-in microphone probably isn’t supported by the mainstream Linux kernel yet.

Acer is no longer selling new Aspire 1 (A114-61) laptops, but this is all good news for anyone who already owns one and is hoping to run Linux on the laptop… or for folks looking to pick up a cheap, Linux-friendly laptop with an ARM-based processor, because you can buy a refurbished model for $250 from Acer or Newegg.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.