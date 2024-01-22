Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Topton L14 is a budget 14 inch Windows laptop that sells for around $400 and up and features an Intel N95 chip based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture for low-cost notebooks.

But this laptop has a few features that make it unusual for a budget model. It’s available with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. There’s optional support for a pressure-sensitive pen. Oh, and in the place where you’d normally find a physical keyboard, the laptop has a second 14 inch display instead.

In other words, this is the latest in a line of budget dual-screen laptops that have a physical design similar to the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i or Asus Zenbook Duo… but significantly lower price tags (and less powerful hardware).

Other models include the SZBOX D135D 13.5 inch dual-screen notebook with an Intel N100 processor and $599 starting price, the Topton L13 (which has identical specs and pricing), and Topton L15, which is basically a smaller and slightly cheaper version of the Topton L14 (the L15 has dual 10.5 inch displays, a smaller battery, and sells for $370 and up at time of publication).

The Topton L14 is an interesting entry into this space due to a combination of its low price tag and decent (on paper at least) specs including:

Displays : 2 x 14 inch, 2240 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD

: 2 x 14 inch, 2240 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD Input : 10-point capacitive multitouch + optional stylus (MPP 2.0 with 1024 levels pressure sensitivity)

: 10-point capacitive multitouch + optional stylus (MPP 2.0 with 1024 levels pressure sensitivity) Hinge : 360 degrees

: 360 degrees RAM : 8GB to 32GB

: 8GB to 32GB Storage: 128GB – 2TB (M.2 2280 SSD)

Topton says the laptop has DDR4 memory, but I’d take that with a grain of salt, as I find Chinese PC makers often mix up DDR and LPDDR in AliExpress product pages. In other words, it’s unclear if memory is user upgradeable, but it looks like there is an M.2 2280 slot for storage, so the SSD should be user replaceable.

The dual-screen laptop measures 316 x 212 x 17mm (12.4″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds). It has two USB Type-C ports, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a mini HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card reader, and DC power input. There’s also a 2MP webcam and the notebook has stereo 1W speakers.

With a 37 Wh (7.4V/5000 mAh) battery, Topton says the L14 should get around 3 to 5 hours of battery life which… isn’t great. But even with a 15-watt, quad-core processor designed for low-cost, low-power notebooks, it takes a lot of power to drive two 2.2K touchscreen displays.

At least the battery is bigger than the 24.64 Wh battery in the Topton L15.

Other features include two copper heat pipes and a fan for active cooling, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and a metal chassis. The Topton L14 ships with Windows 11 Pro software.

