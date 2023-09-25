Most of the handheld gaming PCs with x86 processors that have shown up in the past few years are designed to play PC games. But Japanese gaming hardware company Tassei Denki brought something a little different to the Tokyo Game Show last week.

The company built a dual-screen concept device that’s best described as a modern Nintendo 3DS equipped with modern displays and an AMD Ryzen processor capable of letting you run 3DS games using an emulator.

Tassei Denki says it was showing off the device as a technology demo rather than a real thing that it plans to bring to market. But we know a bit about the tech inside.

It features two high quality displays:

6 to 7 inches

AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixel resolution

90 Hz

600 nits brightness

Under the hood, the system has an unspecified AMD Ryzen 5 processor, which would probably have to work pretty hard not only to emulate the original Nintendo 3DS processor, but also to push graphics to two displays with higher resolutions than the original console’s 400 x 240 and 320 x 240 pixel displays.

While it’s designed to look and function as a modern Nintendo DS-style system, using an AMD Ryzen chip also opens the door to running modern PC games… although it’s unclear whether this form factor is really the best design for that.

via NintendoLife, /r/SBCGaming, @Nintendeal, and @pusai

