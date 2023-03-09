Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese PC maker KingNovy’s V600 is a compact desktop that features a 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake mobile processor, up to 64GB of RAM, a Thunderbolt 4 port and two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports.

The KingNovy V600 is available from AliExpress with barebones configurations starting at less than $420.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor and no memory, storage, or operating system. But it doesn’t cost much more to upgrade the processor. Pricing currently starts at:

$418 for barebones model with a 28-watt Core i5-1240P processor

$475 for a barebones model with a 28-watt Core i7-1260P processor

$495 for a barebones model with a 45-watt Core i7-12700H processor

$646 for a barebones model with a 45-watt Core i9-12900H processor

You can also opt configure the computer with 16GB to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 500GB to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage.

The system supports up to three storage devices thanks to two M.2 2280 slots (one PCIe Gen 3 and one PCIe Gen 4) and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD. There’s a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and a set of ports that includes:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort .4

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i225-V B3)

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

Under the hood is a copper radiator and fan for active cooling, and the computer comes with a 19V/4.74 – 9A power supply and a VESA bracket for mounting the system to a wall or display.

The system measures 174 x 128.5 x 45mm (6.85″ x 5.06″ x 1.77″).

