The Raspberry Pi 5 is the first member of the Raspberry Pi family to support PCIe NVMe SSDs. But since it doesn’t have a built-in M.2 connector, you need to rely on a HAT (Hardware Attached on Top) add-on to actually connect an SSD.

Over the past few months a bunch of companies have begun selling M.2 SSD HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, but most are designed for M.2 2242 or smaller drives. The new Mcuzone MPS2280 is one of the first to designed with space for an M.2 2280 drives… or even a larger M.2 22110 SSD.

That’s because this HAT, which is available from AliExpress for less than $10 (plus shipping), doesn’t try to cram everything in the space between the edge of the computer and the USB and Ethernet ports. It sits on top of the ports, which as a few advantages.

One is that there’s enough clearance to allow you to put a heat sink or fan under the HAT, while also leaving the 40-pin GPOIO connector accessible.

The other is that not only can you connect an M.2 2280 drive, but if you don’t mind having an SSD that sticks out past the edge of the computer (and which is basically held in place with a zip tie), you can use even longer M.2 2210 drives.

But really, odds are that most people are going to use this with an M.2 2280 drive. These SSDs measure 80mm long, and are commonly used in laptops and mini PCs, making them both easier to find and generally cheaper than M.2 2230/2242 SSDs.

The Mcuzone MPS2280 HAT supports measures 85 x 56mm and is designed to connect to a Raspberry Pi 5 via an FPC cable, allowing you to connect a PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 x1 SSD to the little computer.

While the HAT itself has a starting price of just $7, note that you’ll need to pay a little more if you want the screws that help secure the board in place above the Raspberry PI or other optional accessories including an FPC cable, heat sink, fan, or aluminum case.

