Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors are low-cost, low-power chips that are basically what you get if you combine the Efficiency cores from the company’s 12th-gen Alder Lake-U processors with Intel UHD graphics, while leaving out any Performance cores.

Compared with previous-gen Celeron and Pentium chips based on Intel’s Atom architecture, the new processors should deliver significant CPU and graphics performance gains while operating at similar power levels. The first mini PCs powered by Alder Lake-N chips have started to arrive, and I recently spotted a new model sporting a previously unannounced Intel Processor N95.

Several sellers on AliExpress are taking orders for a mini PC with an Intel Processor N95 chip. Prices range from $190 for a barebones model with no memory, storage, or operating system to $348 for a version with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Windows 10 or Windows 11 pre-installed and activated.

Each model features a SODIMM slot for DDR4 memory, PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 slots for up to two SSDs, a copper fan for cooling, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and a selection of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet port (Intel i225V)

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 12V/4A DC power input

The little computer measures 113mm x 106mm x 42mm (4.4″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″) and weighs 240 grams (8.5 ounces) and comes with a bracket that can be used to mount the system to a wall or display.

What really makes this mini PC stand out though, is its processor. The Intel Processor N95 is described in product pages or the computer as a Alder Lake chip with four Gracemont CPU cores, support for frequencies up to 3.4 GHz . 6MB cache, and Intel UHD integrated graphics with support for speeds up to 750 MHz and 16 execution units.

Leaked benchmarks for the Intel Processor N95 started to appear in December, but Intel hasn’t added the chip to its list of Alder Lake-N processors yet, so there are still some details we don’t know, like how much power the chip consumers. But based on other members of the family, it seems safe to assume that the base power consumption is somewhere between 6 and 15 watts.

