MangoPi has introduced several tiny single-board computers with RISC-V processors over the past year. Now the company is showing off an upcoming model that has a feature that helps set it apart: two Gigabit Ethernet ports.

The company is positioning the upcoming board as a “tiny RISC-V router.”

It measures just 5 x 5cm (about 2″ x 2″) and features an ArtInChip D213ECV 64-bit RISC-V processor, 128MB of DDR3 672 MHz memory and 256MB of NAND flash storage plus a microSD card reader.

While those specs aren’t much by general purpose PC standards, they should allow you to run basic router or server software on the system, and MangoPi says it’s working on getting OpenWrt to work with the board.

As CNX Software notes, there was a time when the router space was dominated by MIPS processors, but in recent years ARM-based chips have dominated the space. Maybe this new system marks the beginning of the RISC-V era (although it’s certainly far too early to tell).

In terms of I/O, the board features:

2 x Realtek RTL8211F Gigabit Ethernet ports

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

1 x USB Type-C port (for power only)

2 x CAN 2.0 interface

2-pin RS485 header

22-pin GPIO, UART, SPI, ADC and power header

FPC connector for MIPI-DSI display and/or capacitive touchscreen

There are also 4 LED status lights and a power and reset buttons.

MangoPi hasn’t announced a price or release date yet. The company hasn’t even settled on a name for the new board yet, so it could be a while before you can actually buy one.

