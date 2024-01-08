The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo Ultra is a desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Core i9 processor with vPro technology, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 discrete graphics, and a neural processing unit on a dedicated, user-upgradeable card.
It’s also a compact computer that measures just 195 x 195 x 107mm (7.7″ x 7.7″ x 4.2″) and bears a more than passing resemblance to a Mac Studio. Lenovo’s little workstation should be available in the second quarter of 2024 for $1500 and up.
Under the hood of this little computer is room for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, two M.2 slots for up to 4TB of PCIe SSDs, a built-in speaker a wireless card with support for up to WiFi 7, and three fans for cooling.
There are also a healthy set of ports including:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
- 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI 2.1
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
- 1 x Ethernet
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
Models with a discrete GPU also pick up another HDMI 2.1 port plus three DisplayPort 1.4 ports. And there are also two flex I/O ports that can be configured with additional video, USB, network, or serial connectors.
All told, Lenovo says the system supports up to 8 displays, when configured with a discrete GPU.
Unfortunately it doesn’t appear to have any Thunderbolt or OCuLink ports, which means it won’t support external graphics docks.