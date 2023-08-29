Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Two of the Chinese companies that crank out Raspberry Pi-like products (right down to the Fruit + Pi names) are at it again, this time with Raspberry Pi Compute Module clones.

The Orange Pi Compute Module 4 is a system-on-a-module that should be compatible with most carrier boards designed for the Raspberry Pi CM4. But while Raspberry Pi’s module features a Broadcom BCM2711 chip, the Orange Pi model has a Rockchip RK3566 processor. And the Banana Pi BPI-CM2 is a similar device, except it has a slightly higher-performance Rockchip RK3568 processor.

Since both boards follow the Raspberry Pi CM4 form-factor, they’re both 55 x 40mm (2″ x 1.6″) modules with an integrated processor, memory, storage, and two 100-pin connectors that allow for communication with a carrier board.

Here are some specs for each of the boards:

Banana Pi BPI-CM2 Orange Pi CM4 Processor RK3568

4 x Cortex A55 @ 2 GHz

Mali-G52 2EE GPU

0.8 TOPS AI accelerator RK3566

4 x Cortex A55 @ 1.8 GHz

Mali-G52 2EE GPU

0.8 TOPS AI accelerator RAM 2GB to 8GB

LPDDR4/4X 1GB to 8GB

LPDDR4/4X Storage 8GB to 128GB

eMMC Networking support Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F)

WiFi 5 & BT 5.0 (optional) Gigabit Ethernet (YT8531C)

WiFi 5 & BT 5.0 LE Interface 2 x 100-pin connectors (Raspberry Pi CM4-compatible)

2 x 70 pin connectors (w/PCIe 3.0, USB 3.0, eDP, MIPI-DSI, and RGM110) 2 x 100-pin connectors (Raspberry Pi CM4-compatible)

24-pin board-to-board connector

A key selling point for both of these boards is that they should be compatible with most carrier boards designed for the Raspberry Pi CM4, but the additional 70-pin connectors on the Banana Pi BPI-CM2 suggest that it could also work with boards designed specifically for this module.

And the makers of the Orange Pi CM4 are already offering a carrier board designed for their module, with a bunch of ports and connectors including two MIPI-CSI interfaces fro cameras, an M.2 socket, and a 30-pin eDP interface.

The Banana Pi BPI-CM2 isn’t available for purchase yet, but you can buy the Orange Pi CM4 from Amazon or AliExpress, with prices starting as low as $23 for a model with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The carrier board sells for $10.

via CNX Software (1)(2)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.