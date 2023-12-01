Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Earlier this year Chinese PC makers began selling a mini PC called the V600 that featured support for up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and multiple storage and display options, among other things.

Now it looks like an upgraded model has arrived with support for up to an Intel Core i3-13900H chip. In fact, there are two models. Chinese PC maker Topton is now selling V600 and V700 computers with support for up to an Intel Core i3-13900H chip.

Fort he most part, the two computers are very much alike: the ports are arranged differently and there are some slight differences in the size of the chassis. But the biggest difference seems to be that the Topton V600 can be configured with four different processor options: Core i5-1340P, Core i7-1360P, Core i7-13700H, and Core i7-13900H, while the V700 only supports the H-series chips.

Prices start at $362 for a barebones Topton V600 with a Core i7-1360P processor or $465 for a Core i7-13700H model, while prices start at $482 for a barebones Topton V700 with a Core i7-13700H chip.

Both systems can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. And both support up to three storage devices (2 x M.2 2280 SSDs and 1 x 2.5″ HDD or SSD).

Other features are largely the same, including support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and a set of ports that includes:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i225/226)

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x3.5mm speaker/headphone output

The little computers feature a copper radiator and a fan for active cooling.

One small difference between the systems? The V600 measures 174 x 128.5 x 45mm, while the V700 is 167 x 127 x 47mm.

