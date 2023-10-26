The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor is an ARM-based chip that Qualcomm says delivers up to twice the performance of comparable x86 processors in at least some situations. And it’s also more energy-efficient, with Qualcomm claiming it can match competitors’ performance while using just one third as much electricity.

Those are bold claims that may not be independently verifiable until the first PCs with Snapdragon X Elite chips hit the streets in mid-2024. But it looks like most major PC makers are willing to at least give the processor a try: Qualcomm has announced 9 “partners” who are likely planning to launch systems featuring the company’s new chip.

While Qualcomm isn’t explicitly promising that all 9 companies will launch PCs with Snapdragon X Elite chips, the company released a list of names and some short testimonials from representatives of the companies, which strongly hints that they’re at least considering building systems that use the chip.

And that would represent a pretty significant change from Qualcomm’s earlier attempts to make ARM-based chips for Windows PCs. We’ve only seen a few PC makers adopt chips like the Snapdragon 8cx series. The list looks a lot longer for the new chips, and includes most major Windows PC makers:

Acer

Asus

Dell

HP

Honor

Lenovo

Microsoft

Samsung

Xiaomi

What’s different now is that Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite chips are designed around a brand new custom CPU core called “Oryon,” which makes use of the technology developed by Nuvia, a chip design startup that Qualcomm acquired a few years ago, which had been founded by former chip designers from Apple, Google, AMD, ARM, and Broadcom.

It’s worth noting that a few of the companies listed above, like Honor and Xiaomi, don’t typically sell their PCs in North America, but have a significant presence in China and other countries. But it’s interesting to see Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo on the list as they’re the top 5 companies in the Windows PC space. And Microsoft’s Surface line of devices may not make the best-sellers, list, but they often set a standard for what expect from certain classes of computers, so I’ll be curious to see what a next-gen Surface tablet or laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite chip looks like.

The Snapdragon X Elite processor features:

CPU : 12 Oryon CPU cores Single-core and dual-core boost speeds up to 4.3 GHz 12-core speeds up to 2.8 GHz

: 12 Oryon CPU cores Cache : 42MB

: 42MB GPU : Qualcomm Adreno Up to 4.6 TFLOPS performance DirectX 12 support AV1 4K decoding

: Qualcomm Adreno NPU : Qualcomm Hexagon Up to 45 TOPS AI performance

: Qualcomm Hexagon Memory : LPDDR5x-8533 Up to 64 GB 136 GB/s bandwidth

: LPDDR5x-8533 Storage PCIe 4.0 NVMe UFS 4.0 SD 3.0

Processor node: 4nm

The chip also supports up to four USB4 Type-C ports, devices with display resolutions up to 4K/120 Hz, external displays up to 4K/60 Hz, and up to three total displays, and up to a 64MP single camera or dual 36MP cameras.

There’s also support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and optional support for a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G modem with peak download speeds up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds up to 3.5 Gbps.

Qualcomm says in addition to working with PC hardware companies, it’s been working with game developers to ensure many popular titles can run smoothly on systems with Snapdragon X Elite chip, including games from Electronic Arts, Paradox Interactive, THQ Nordic Larian Studios, and others.

There’s still no word on exactly when you’ll actually be able to buy a computer with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, how they’ll compare with similar models featuring next-gen chips from Apple, AMD, or Intel, or how much they’ll cost. But with 9 PC makers on board, it looks like Qualcomm is making its biggest play for the Windows personal computer space yet.

