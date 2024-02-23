Microsoft is rolling out its answer to Google’s Magic Eraser, which uses AI to let you remove unwanted people or objects from photos.

The Windows version is called Generative erase, and rolling out to the Windows Photos app for members of the Windows Insider preview program. It should eventually make it way to stable versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 in the future.

The Windows Photos app already has some basic image editing features, allowing you to crop, rotate, and resize pictures, apply filters, or make lighting adjustments. There’s also a Spot fix tool that offers limited automatic touching up.

But starting with Photos app version 2024.11020.21001.0, Spot fix has been renamed Generative erase and it uses AI to do a better job of removing items that you highlight… and making an educated guess as to what should replace the missing object in a picture.

Much like Google’s Magic Eraser, the new Generative erase tool lets you highlight the thing you want to remove. Microsoft has posted examples with a photo of a dog on the beach. In one example, people in the background of the shot are removed and replaced with sand, sea, and sky. In another, the dog’s leash is removed and replaced with… not entirely realistic looking fur.

The results probably won’t always be perfect, but these AI-enhanced tools tend to be a lot easier to use than Photoshop or other advanced image editing software. Honestly, this is just about one of the only applications of AI that I’m really looking forward to using more, as I find the process of touching up images rather tedious, but it’s not something I do often enough to outsource to a professional.

Google beat Microsoft to market by first launching Magic Eraser for the Pixel 6 smartphone in 2021. But since then the feature has been slowly rolling out and is now available for most recent Pixel phones as well as Google One members using Android or iOS… but it’s not available in the Google Photos web app, which makes Google’s AI-enhanced object eraser trickier to use on a desktop or other large-screen devices than Microsoft’s.

