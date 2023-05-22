Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chuwi LarkBox X 2023 is a small desktop computer that ships standard with 12GB of LPDR5 memory, a 512GB SSD, and plenty of ports, including two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports.

It’s also an affordable mini PC, priced at $199. That makes it about half the price of the original LarkBox X, which launched in 2022 for $399. So what’s the difference? Last year’s version was powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, while the LarkBox X 2023 has an Intel Processor N100 chip.

The new processor is a 4-core, 4-thread processor with Intel UHD graphics based on Intel’s Alder Lake N architecture. Designed for cheap, low-power systems, the chip is nominally a 6-watt processor, but it can run at up to 25 watts and actually offers single-core performance that’s within striking distance of the Ryzen 7 3750H, although it lags behind in multi-core performance.

Still, it’s hard to complain about a small decrease in year-over-year performance when you consider that Chuwi cut the price by 50% and doubled the amount of storage while increasing the amount of memory by 50% and upgraded the Ethernet ports from Gigabit speeds to 2.5 GbE.

LarkBox X 2023 I/O include:

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

1 x USB Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 3.5mm audio

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

The Intel Processor N100 features a 750 Hz Intel UHD integrated GPU. While it only has 24 execution units and might not be the best option for gaming, the GPU should be able to handle 4K video, and Chuwi says the system should be able to power up to three 4K/60Hz displays thanks to the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C port.

The computer features a fan for active cooling and ships with a user-replaceable M.2 SSD. Since the RAM is soldered to the mainboard, it cannot be replaced or upgraded.

Chuwi’s new LarkBox X isn’t available for purchase yet, but it should be coming soon. The Amazon listing for the Chuwi LarkBox X has already been partially upgraded with a new $199 price and N100 chip in the product name… but the product is out of stock and many parts of the Amazon listing still make references to the Ryzen model.

Meanwhile, the Chuwi Store continues to sell the original LarkBox X with a Ryzen 7 3750H processor for $339, the store hasn’t begun taking orders for the new 2023 version yet.

